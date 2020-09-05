Roanoke Times to lay off 20 percent of unionized newsroom staff

“This is a truly sad day for The Roanoke Times and for Southwest Virginia,” said Tonia Moxley, chairwoman of the Timesland News Guild, a unit of The Washington-Baltimore News Guild (NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America). “Despite an opportunity to embrace and grow in Virginia, Lee Enterprises has chosen to outsource our journalism jobs to the Midwest. I’m heartbroken because our newsroom is losing so much homegrown and amazing talent, but it’s really a loss for the region and the state. On behalf of the guild, I want to thank all our supporters, including state senators and representatives from both sides of the aisle, dozens of local leaders and hundreds of readers for advocating for your local news coverage.”