Nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia | Testing positivity rate up to 7.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 126,926 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Sunday - a 1,199 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 2,678 deaths with 9,881 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,796,977 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, is back up to 7.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eight new outbreaks were reported since Friday; the total number is now 866. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,222 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,172 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,259 cases, 275 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,796 cases, 390 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 4,135 cases, 387 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 863 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 658 cases, 68 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 228 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.