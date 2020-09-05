Mask project raises more than $3k for Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A project that started as a way to connect Richmonders during the pandemic has raised more than $3,000 for Richmond Public Schools.
The Richmond Mask Project is led by Kristen Johnson, who started selling the face coverings in June. The handmade masks bear phrases including “Love RVA,” “RVA Strong” and “Black Lives Matter.”
The masks are $15 each: Half goes toward RPS and the other half goes to the Real Life Community Center, an organization Johnson is affiliated with.
“I think it’s helpful to remind us we’re all Richmonders and all doing our best to support our City,” Johnson said in a Facebook post. “I want to use these masks to support Richmonders who need our help.”
RPS congratulated Johnson’s efforts on Facebook on Saturday with the hashtag #WeAreRPS.
