John Tyler Community College to hold virtual job, internship fair

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - John Tyler Community College is hosting a career fair for those seeking part-time employment or internships.
The event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Attendees will connect with local employers through live chat, videos, virtual tours and downloadable brochures.
The event is free, but participants must register at this link before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. A web link will be sent to attendees to access the event.
To see a full list of the participating employers, visit this link.
