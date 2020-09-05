John Tyler Community College to hold virtual job, internship fair

By Hannah Eason | September 5, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 6:52 PM

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - John Tyler Community College is hosting a career fair for those seeking part-time employment or internships.

The event takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. Attendees will connect with local employers through live chat, videos, virtual tours and downloadable brochures.

The event is free, but participants must register at this link before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. A web link will be sent to attendees to access the event.

To see a full list of the participating employers, visit this link.

