Henrico elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools notified families Saturday, that an employee at Fair Oaks Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
A message from principal Shaundell Edwards-Hamlin explained that an employee at Fair Oaks tested positive for COVID-19. Edwards-Hamlin says the school system learned of the positive test results Friday evening. The employee was last in the building on Friday, September 4th.
“The employee was not at school from August 25 through September 3. Our School Health Services team began the process of “contact tracing” today in order to determine any additional possible exposures.,” the letter explained. “Co-workers who were in close proximity to this individual on August 25th and September 4th for 15 minutes or more are now self-quarantining as a precaution.”
HCPS says there is no reason to believe that students and families would have been exposed to the virus during Pick-up Parties which took place at the school Friday.
The school system says staff has been continuously cleaning and disinfecting work spaces, and a deeper cleaning is planned for this weekend.
In the letter to families Edwards-Hamlin also wrote:
“Our offices will remain open for appointments and other school-related business this week. However, if you have any concerns about conducting school business on-campus, please call us at 804-328-4085, and we will be happy to reschedule or make virtual arrangements to the greatest extent possible.
While the HCPS health plan (developed in partnership with state and local health experts) calls for notifications to be made to individuals identified through contact tracing, schools and school divisions everywhere are navigating these situations for the first time, and we agree that keeping you informed of positive cases is important.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.