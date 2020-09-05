Gatlinburg SkyBridge unfurls American Flag for Labor Day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge unfurled a giant American Flag Thursday morning.
The flag is meant to celebrate Labor Day.
SkyLift Park said they plan to keep the flag waving over Gatlinburg through Sept. 11 to serve as a symbol honoring the victims of 9/11.
Earlier this week the park announced a new elevated trail set to open soon. Thursday’s video was recorded from a new viewing platform. Details about the new part of the park are expected to be released soon.
