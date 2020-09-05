Forecast: Perfect Holiday weekend weather ahead!

Temperatures and humidity drop for the weekend!

By Sophia Armata | September 5, 2020 at 5:25 AM EDT - Updated September 5 at 5:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cold front that brought us rain yesterday has cooled us down in a big way today!

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s!

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.