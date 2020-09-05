Forecast: Perfect Holiday weekend weather ahead!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The cold front that brought us rain yesterday has cooled us down in a big way today!
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low 80s!
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.