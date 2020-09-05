Emporia Police investigating shooting death of 14-year-old

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Emporia Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 14-year-old was found dead in the backyard of a home.
At 2:50 a.m. Emporia Police officers responded to the 200 block of Briggs Street to investigate a shooting.
Officers found a 14-year old male in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. The Greensville County Volunteer Rescue determined on the scene that the 14-year old victim had died from the gunshot wounds.
Detectives from the Emporia Police say the investigation is still fluid and on-going.
Anyone with Information is asked to call the Emporia Police Department at (434) 634-2121.
