COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 948 | Testing positivity rate lowers to 7.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 125,727 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Saturday - a 948 case increase since Friday.
The state totals stand at 2,677 deaths with 9,849 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,634,308 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, lowered slightly to 7.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported on Friday; the total number is now 858. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,146 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,051 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,251 cases, 273 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,757 cases, 387 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 4,099 cases, 384 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 855 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 652 cases, 68 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 224 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
