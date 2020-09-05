Buy a multiday ticket, visit Colonial Williamsburg for free until 2021

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Attendees who buy a multiday ticket to Colonial Williamsburg during September and October can return to the historic area for free until Dec. 31.
Admission includes guided tours of the Colonial Williamsburg historical site, art museums and scheduled performances.
The historical site features several art exhibits: “British Masterworks: Ninety Years of Collecting at Colonial Williamsburg” at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, and “American Folk Art Pottery: Art and Tradition” and “The Art of Edward Hicks” at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum.
The site has moved most interpretive programming outdoors and requires face coverings indoors. Capacity guidelines are in effect and guests are encouraged to move through attractions quickly to accommodate as many attendees as possible.
Colonial Williamsburg multiday passes are $40.99 for adults and $23.99 for ages 6-12. Tickets can be bought online at this link.
