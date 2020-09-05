Back to learning: Chesterfield to host events for families of children with special needs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting two events for families of students with special needs — featuring a presentation and tips for virtual learning.
The school division is hosting the in-person events on Wednesday and Thursday:
- Sept. 9, 6:15-8 p.m., Chesterfield Tech Center at 13900 Hull Street Road
- Sept. 10, 6:15-8 p.m., Thomas Dale High School at 3626 W. Hundred Road
The event will kick off with a presentation from Tammy Burns from the Parent Education and Advocacy Center called “Parenting In-Person while Navigating Virtual Learning with an IEP.”
After the presentation, panelists will respond to submitted questions and staff members will answer any follow-up questions. Parents can submit questions at this link.
The Department of Special Education will provide a video version of the presentation and a written version of all questions for those that cannot attend.
Spaces are limited. To reserve a seat, visit this link.
