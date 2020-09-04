Still have questions before your kids start school? Here are some resources for Central Virginia districts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Central Virginia have provided parents with numbers, websites, and general information for parents to use as resources if they run into any immediate issues once schools start.
Richmond
Chesterfield
- Support available as outlined here: https://sites.google.com/ccpsnet.net/cb-basics/home/chromebook-support
- In addition, parents have been provided this resource: https://sites.google.com/ccpsnet.net/cb-basics/home This resource provides instructions regarding initial Chromebook log-in, student usernames and passwords, access to learning applications, Chromebook support information, and fixing connection issues.
Henrico
- Families should work directly with their teacher and/or school principal who can provide assistance.
- HelpDesk reachable via email at helpdesk@henrico.k12.va.us (Para asistencia en español, llame al 804-527-4604)
- There’s also “Help Chats” - prerecorded videos that people can watch anytime, as well as LIVE discussions: https://henricoschools.us/2020/08/31/hcps-help-chats-live-sessions-step-by-step-videos-will-take-families-from-login-to-learning/
Hanover
- 804-365-8069
- Online Resource Guide: http://hcps.us/events/c_o_v_i_d-19___coronavirus_/hanover_online_school_update
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.