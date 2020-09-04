SpeakUp 5K to be held virtually on Sept. 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite the pandemic, the SpeakUp 5K will continue virtually on Sept. 12.
This marks the seventh year of the race started by Cameron Gallagher to raise awareness for mental health.
Gallagher died from a heart complication during a race in Virginia Beach back in 2014.
The Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation was created in her honor to continue her mission of raising awareness for mental health.
This year, due to COVID-19, the race will be virtual. About 1,000 people in Richmond have signed up so far, with 450 more signed up for the National SpeakUp 5K Day.
Gallagher’s mother, Grace, says having a virtual race, in a way, realizes one of her daughter’s dreams.
“She wanted to do it in our neighborhood. She was petitioning our neighborhood president to see if she could have this 5K in our neighborhood and it’s kind of like her dream is coming true, that we are starting in our neighborhoods and our communities out there, speaking up for teenage mental health,” she said.
The SpeakUp 5k is the main fundraiser for the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation - which her mother now leads.
The foundation provides programs for mental health and addiction.
You have until the morning of the race, Sept. 12, to sign up.
