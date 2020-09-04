On the Sidelines- September 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While high school football is absent from Central Virginia this fall, we’re still paying tribute to it during On the Sidelines on Fridays on NBC12. This Friday, we re-visit an area high school dynasty.
Highland Springs won four consecutive state championships from 2015-2018, just the third program to ever accomplish that feat. The Springers went 57-3 during that span and outscored opponents by an average of about 30 points per game.
Head coach Loren Johnson, seniors Damond Harmon and Kelvin Gilliam, along with alumni and college football players Juwan Carter and Aaron Motley, joined NBC12 to reflect on the historic era for the Springers.
Harmon and Gilliam will also continue as college teammates. Both committed to the University of Oklahoma last month.
Two other area student-athletes committed to play Division I college football this past week. Varina’s Jailin Walker is heading to James Madison, where he’ll play linebacker, while Petersburg quarterback Meziah Scott will continue his career at Western Carolina.
Two other area student-athletes committed to play Division I college football this past week. Varina's Jailin Walker is heading to James Madison, where he'll play linebacker, while Petersburg quarterback Meziah Scott will continue his career at Western Carolina.
