Shenandoah National Park providing update on fatal plane crash, trail closures

LURAY, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) is releasing new information in connection with a small plane crash that killed a California man earlier this week.
The park announced Friday, September 4, that 35-year old Nicolas Hellewell from San Luis Obispo was the sole victim in the Piper PA-20 airplane.
SNP Communications Center had received a report at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, that the wreckage of a plane had been found roughly near the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive.
The park says Buck Hollow Trail and Buck Ridge Trial will remain closed to help keep the site of the crash secure while the area is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration. These areas will remain closed until the investigation is complete and the wreckage is removed from the scene, which will likely be early next week.
Shenandoah National Park added that although the Hazel Mountain Trail and the Meadow Spring Trail (which leads to the Appalachian Trail and the summit of Mary’s Rock) are not closed, there will be no access to these trails from the Meadow Spring parking area.
The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.
