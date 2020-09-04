Officials warn boaters to use caution over Labor Day weekend due to high water levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is warning boaters to “use extreme caution” over Labor Day weekend as recent rainfall has created high water levels on rivers and lakes.
Officials said the heavy rainfall has created “significantly higher than normal water levels, dangerously swift current and trash and other debris that could be floating on the surface or just below the waterline.”
The DWR said its Conservation Police Officers have responded to several boating incidents that ended in fatalities and injuries after boaters tried to navigate areas impacted by heavy rain.
“Disregarding safety messages and attempting to boat on rising or flooded waters not only puts the boaters at risk, but also our CPOs and other first responders that are called to rescue them,” said Major Scott Naff with DWR’s Conservation Police.
The DWR released the following recommendations for anyone who goes out on a river:
- We strongly urge you to think before you go. Always check local river conditions. A resource for this is the American Whitewater website.
- Check your local forecast. Pop-up storms can cause flash flooding and water levels can change drastically and quickly.
- Check the River and Lake conditions with the National Weather Service: The Wakefield office and Blacksburg office.
- Be aware that it is possible that high water will force the temporary closing of some boat ramps.
- Have a good plan and share your plan with someone who knows where you will be and when to expect you to return.
- Finally, make sure you have the proper equipment onboard and that you wear a properly sized and fitted life jacket. Remember that life jackets do save lives!
The DWR also recommends that all boaters or paddlers take a boating safety course, whether they are required to or not by law.
