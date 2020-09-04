News to Know for Sept. 4: Hazard pay protest; Vandalism at cafe; Search for shooting suspect; Science Museum reopens; Goochland Drive-In screening ’42′

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
High humidity through this Friday with a slight chance of an isolated shower but temperatures drop for the weekend!
Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late-day storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.
A small group of Kroger employees made their stand underneath a hot afternoon sun at the Broad Street Kroger location to fight for what they say is adequate compensation for the work they do.
The workers are members of the Union Food and Commercial workers group. UFCW’s communications director for the Mid-Atlantic Region says Kroger paid workers a bonus in April and June and started ‘hazard-hero pay,’ giving all employees a $2 raise in the early days of the pandemic, but hero-pay ended in May.
Other Krogers across the commonwealth had similarly staged protests, including in Hampton, Virginia.
Richmond police are investigating after the Capital One Café in Carytown was vandalized Wednesday night.
Police said there were also two individuals on bikes at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Sayvon A. Knight has an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 938-5590 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Quinshawn Betts was found guilty in March of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in the death of Markiya Dickson and wounding of Jaquez Evans-Moses.
Thursday, Betts was sentenced to 22 years in prison connection to the shooting at Carter Jones Park in May 2019.
Meanwhile, two other men arrested in connection to this shooting are also awaiting trials/hearings.
After being closed to the public for six months, the Science Museum of Virginia will be reopening on Labor Day weekend.
From Sept. 2-4, the museum will be open for members only.
The museum will open for all guests on Sept. 5 and will be open on Labor Day (Sept. 7). The Museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.
Goochland’s Drive-in Theater will now show “42″ after no longer being able to hold its planned special screening of Black Panther due to a decision by Disney.
The screening was planned after ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer. Boseman was diagnosed at stage 3 in 2016 but never spoke publicly about it.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society in honor of Boseman and others who have fought colon cancer.
