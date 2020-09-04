New General Registrar office opens in Goochland County

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County announced it has officially opened the new Office of the General Registrar, which offers a larger dedicated space for election operations.
The new location will be at 1876 Sandy Hook Rd. behind the County Administration Building in the Courthouse Village.
As a result of the new office, voters will now have a one-stop location to conduct all aspects of voter registration and election in an organized and spacious facility.
The new location will help to accommodate no-excuse absentee voting in person as well as by mail.
Ballots for the November 3, 2020 November General Election will be available on Sept. 18.
The last day to request an Absentee Ballot to be sent to you is Oct. 23.
