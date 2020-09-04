Great Wolf Lodge reopens to public

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Great Wolf Lodge announced it has reopened to the public providing a close, convenient staycation for families looking to take that long-awaited getaway together.
Great Wolf Lodge introduced its new Paw Pledge program, a company-wide initiative focused on keeping families healthy and safe while they play together at the indoor waterpark resort and developed based on guidance from health authorities and public officials.
Great Wolf Lodge collaborated with medical professionals, sanitization specialists, industrial engineers and public health officials to develop customized health and safety procedures for the 405-room resort.
The reopening plan focuses on disinfection and sanitization, physical distancing, personal protection, and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas across the resort.
This includes the nearly 80,000 square-foot indoor waterpark, family-fun attractions, various eateries, grand lobby area and all guest rooms. Some of the measures include:
- Great Wolf Lodge partnered with disinfectant experts at Procter & Gamble to determine the best virus eliminating agents for use in its resorts and the most effective sanitization methods. As part of its CleanPlus Experience, the resort staff will sanitize all frequently touched surfaces in the waterpark, attraction areas, restaurants and all other public spaces continually using hospital-grade disinfectants.
- All guest rooms are disinfected and sanitized prior to check-in, with room attendants paying special attention to high touchpoint areas such as door handles, light switches, in-room phones, thermostats and television remotes.
- Great Wolf Lodge will operate at reduced occupancy to provide an abundance of space so families can easily navigate the resort with a minimum of six feet of separation from that outside of their traveling party and ten-feet of separation within the waterpark.
- All of the waterpark pools and attractions will be operational, but there will be some modifications to comply with the state of Virginia guidelines. In accordance with the executive order, interactive play elements in the Cub Paw Pool (toddler area) and Fort Mackenzie will not be operational, in addition to the basketball hoops in the Chinook Cove activity pool and Raccoon Lagoon outdoor pool. The giant tipping bucket at Fort Mackenzie and all of the water slides and will be open and accessible, including Howlin’ Tornado, Alberta Falls, Wolf Rider Wipeout, Big Foot Pass, Splash Tail Pond and more. Hot tubs will remain closed.
- Face coverings will be required for guests ages 5 and older in all public spaces of the resort, with the exception being when guests are engaging with the waterpark attractions, as the CDC and state health department do not recommend the use of face coverings when likely to get wet.
- Markers measuring ten-feet of physical distance will be placed in waterslides queues and additional distance markers will be found at the attraction, retail shops, food outlets and front desk areas. The resort will remove, reposition or place out-of-service, chairs and tables throughout the waterpark and resort to ensure family groups can properly social distance themselves from other guests.
- The number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout the resort will increase significantly and Great Wolf Lodge is providing personal protection amenities for its guests such as disinfectant wipes, sanitizer and face coverings. Guests can request a complimentary mask at the front desk.
- In locations where a slightly longer interaction between pack members and guests is expected, and where social distancing may be a challenge, Great Wolf Lodge is installing plexiglass barriers for separation.
- Great Wolf Lodge will implement additional contactless payment options at the resort. Guests can use a credit card, debit card or their resort wristband for purchases to minimize touchpoints associated with cash transactions.
- Food outlets will offer remote ordering with pick-up options so guests can enjoy their meals in the comfort of their rooms.
- All pack members will undergo a wellness and temperature check before reporting to work. Anyone presenting a fever, having recent ailments or indicating a possible exposure to COVID-19 will be sent home.
Great Wolf Lodge will continue to make health and sanitation safety its first priority, and ensure its reopening plan meets or exceeds all recommended guidelines from the CDC and the state of Virginia.
The lodge reopened on Sept. 3.
