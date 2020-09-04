Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation

Gov. Northam signs voter protection legislation
FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. It's the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. The Covidwise app was available on the tech giants’ app stores Wednesday, Aug. 5, ahead of an expected announcement from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 4, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 5:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam said he’s signed voter protection legislation including expanding early voting access, paying for return postage on all absentee ballots and allowing absentee ballot drop boxes.

The bill approved Friday called for the state to prepay postage and provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The House of Delegates approved a Senate bill that will allocate $2 million for prepaid postage and also set up a process for voters to correct paperwork issues on improperly submitted ballots. The Senate approved the bill last week.

he governor had urged lawmakers to move quickly to approve additional funding for absentee voting, with the presidential election just two months away.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press/WWBT. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.