Forecast: One more day of heat then BIG relief!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High humidity through this Friday with a slight chance of an isolated shower but temperatures drop for the weekend!
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with a few late day storms possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy with lower humidity. Lows in the mid 60s and highs near 80!
SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s (Rain Chance: 50%)
