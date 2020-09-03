Virtual meetings to be held on proposed bike lanes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Department of Public Works will hold virtual meetings on the proposed bike lanes along eight corridors throughout the city.
The meetings will allow residents to review and give feedback on the proposals during the virtual sessions from Sept. 3-7.
Several months ago, ideas were submitted for the following locations:
- Allen Avenue from Colorado Avenue to Leigh Street
- Belmont Avenue from Chesterfield County Line to Walmsley Boulevard
- Broad Rock Road from Belt Boulevard to Forest Hill Avenue / Bainbridge Street
- Fairfield Avenue from N. 26th Street to Cool Lane
- Fairmount Avenue from Mosby Street to 25th Street
- Forest Hill Avenue from 41st Street to Dorchester Road
- Magnolia Street from 1st Avenue to Rady Street
- Rowen Avenue from Trigg Street to 5th Street Bridge
The project is in conjunction with the Maintenance Resurfacing Program. The bike lanes and pavement markings will be installed as paving takes place, reducing the cost of the project.
Some lanes will be put in this fall and other may start in the spring of 2021, DPW said.
For more information on the meetings, bike lane plans and to submit feedback, click here.
