Two men arrested in connection to Richmond double-shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Richmond in early September.
Officers were called to the double-shooting along Halifax Avenue, just off Jefferson Davis Highway, on Wednesday just before noon.
When police arrived, they found Kyre E. Smith, a man in his 20s, and another man with life-threatening injuries.
They were both taken to the hospital, where Smith later died.
On Sept. 25, two men were arrested in connection to the shootings, police say.
Ceddrick L. Quarles and De’Kwon A. Davis have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.
Police say additional charges are also pending.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.