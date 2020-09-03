Proposals to ease utility bill burdens during pandemic facing uphill road

Proposals to address rising numbers of unpaid utility bills during a time of mass unemployment have faced uphill battles during the special session of the General Assembly convened in part to address the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the two weeks since the session began, the House of Delegates has yet to take up either of two measures dealing with utility bills. In the Senate, the patron of the more controversial of those proposals voluntarily withdrew it in favor of sending it for review to an advisory commission. The other proposal, while still alive, is enmeshed in negotiations as legislators attempt to reconcile it with an item in Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget that would extend the current moratorium on utility disconnections 60 days beyond the expiration of Virginia’s pandemic state of emergency declaration while also mandating that utilities offer cash-strapped customers repayment plans.
The State Corporation Commission last month urged legislators to chart a policy course for utilities during the pandemic, warning it wouldn’t extend a disconnection ban beyond Sept. 15.
“This period of time has been sufficient to provide an opportunity for the General Assembly to choose whether to address legislatively the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on utility customers and utilities,” the commissioners wrote Aug. 24.
Legislators, however, have indicated that utility legislation is a low priority in this session.
A proposal from Dels. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, and Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, that would have directed regulators to conduct an emergency investigation of Dominion Energy’s earnings and credit excess revenues to customers over the next six to 12 months as a form of bill relief have not been docketed in the House’s Labor and Commerce Committee.
No additional meetings of the committee have been scheduled; asked if he expected it to convene again, Jones replied, “Not to my knowledge.” (An inquiry to committee chair Jeion Ward’s office was not returned.)
“It is my understanding that bills that haven’t got out of committee (by Friday), there isn’t enough time” for them to be taken up, Jones told the Mercury.
Dominion’s over earnings — estimated to total more than $500 million since 2017 — has become a hot-button political issue in Richmond, particularly, but not solely, among Democrats. Jones and Ware’s bill garnered 27 additional patrons from both sides of the aisle, while its Senate version, spearheaded by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, racked up two additional Democratic patrons and one Republican. A Dominion spokesperson said the utility didn’t have a comment on the legislation at this time.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.