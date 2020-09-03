Proposals to ease utility bill burdens during pandemic facing uphill road

In the two weeks since the session began, the House of Delegates has yet to take up either of two measures dealing with utility bills. In the Senate, the patron of the more controversial of those proposals voluntarily withdrew it in favor of sending it for review to an advisory commission. The other proposal, while still alive, is enmeshed in negotiations as legislators attempt to reconcile it with an item in Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget that would extend the current moratorium on utility disconnections 60 days beyond the expiration of Virginia’s pandemic state of emergency declaration while also mandating that utilities offer cash-strapped customers repayment plans.