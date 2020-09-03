Police searching for man in connection to Richmond shooting that injured woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Sayvon A. Knight has an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 29.
Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 938-5590 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
