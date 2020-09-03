Police respond to overnight triple shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say officers responded to a triple shooting that occurred overnight in Richmond.
According to police, a call came in around 10:52 p.m. for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road.
After arriving on the scene, police located two men and one woman at the scene.
One man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and the other man and woman had non-life-threatening injuries.
All three victims were taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
