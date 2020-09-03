Police: Chesterfield man arrested for sexually assaulting underaged boys

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield man has been arrested for sexually assaulting two juvenile boys.
In February of this year, police say they received a report that on Jan. 3, a 14-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by an unknown man he had met through a social media app.
According to police, as detectives continued to investigate that incident, they began investigating a second incident in which an unknown man had arranged to meet a juvenile male for sex.
After the suspect arrived at the meeting location, he was apprehended by the police. That suspect was identified as Onkar S. Sandhu, 40, police say.
On Aug. 26, police say Sandhu was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and use of an electronic device to facilitate sex in the second incident.
Sandhu was released on bond on Sept. 1.
Further investigation showed detectives obtained warrants for Sandhu for forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child in relation to the Jan. 3 incident.
Sandhu was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail., police say.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe Sandhu may have additional victims.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
