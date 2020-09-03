Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run; Police seeking vehicle involved

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run that occurred in Fauquier County. Police are seeking a vehicle involved.
The crash happened at 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 2 along the 7100 block of Route 17 (James Madison Highway).
According to the investigation, a pedestrian, identified as Robert M. Turner IV, 39, of Fauquier, was walking southbound on a paved shoulder of Route 17 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle.
Turner died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police say the hit-and-run suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and could possibly have damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper C. Scally at 540-347-6425.
