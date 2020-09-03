One dead in plane crash at Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WWBT) — Authorities say a lone pilot aboard a plane that crashed Wednesday morning in the Shenandoah National Park area of Luray, Virginia is dead.
The FAA said in a statement that the single-engine Piper PA-20 plunged into some trees in the park in Rappahannock County around 11:15 a.m. The body of an adult man was found in the wreckage. His identity has not been released.
The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5) and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed from the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
