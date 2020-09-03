News to Know for Sept. 3: Triple shooting; Kanye West ballot; Early voting locations; RPS supply kits; Hanover school names; Heat advisory with storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stay cool and hydrated before going out the door today!
It will be HOT and humid plus a few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday late afternoon and evening and VERY humid weather stays in place through Friday.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly sunny to start. A Heat Advisory will be from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. with a heat index up to 105+°.
Isolated strong storms 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado possible, especially north of I-64. High in the low 90s.
Richmond police say officers responded to a triple shooting that occurred overnight in Richmond.
One man was suffering from life-threatening injuries and the other man and woman had non-life-threatening injuries.
All three victims were taken to the hospital.
Thursday, a Richmond judge will hear a request from Attorney General Mark Herring to have rapper Kanye West removed from the presidential ballot in Virginia.
Herring accuses the West camp of acting fraudulently to get on the ballot, and now he’s hoping he can convince a judge of that.
It’s up to a Richmond circuit judge to decide if Herring has the power to strike Kanye West from appearing on the ballot.
A decision will have to be made quickly as early voting kicks off in just a matter of weeks and ballots have to be printed.
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors has approved two additional early voting locations.
On Sept. 3, leaders added the North Courthouse Road and Ettrick-Matoaca Libraries to the list.
Early voting starts on Oct. 18 through Oct. 31.
Richmond Public Schools students will be receiving, ‘Reopen With Love’ kits to kick-off the school year.
Each student will receive a kit that includes all the supplies and subject-specific materials they will need.
Distribution begins today for elementary students with the last names A through J.
Today is the deadline for the community to vote on the new names for the former Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle schools.
The final three options for the middle school with the School Renaming Committee’s reasoning includes Creek Run, Mechanicsville and Willow Branch.
The final three options for the high school with the School Renaming Committee’s reasoning includes Clearview, Mechanicsville and Twin Rivers.
To access the poll, click here.
Henrico police are warning residents to be aware of an on-going Social Security scam.
Police said they’ve spoken with residents who have become victims and lost money due to the scam.
Officials said the scammer’s goal is to gain credibility as a Henrico County official or law enforcement officer. Henrico police said some phone calls have taken up to four hours, and there have been threats of arrests or legal procedures if a person does not comply.
Anyone who has fallen victim to a scam is asked to call police. Social Security scams can also be reported, HERE.
