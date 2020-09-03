Mayor Stoney presents keys to RPS principals of three new schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney, joined by Superintendent Jason Kamras and members of the Richmond School Board and City Council, presented keys to the Principals of three new schools: Cardinal Elementary, Henry Marsh Elementary and River City Middle.
The new schools were funded using revenue from the 1.5 percent increase in the meals tax that the Stoney administration proposed to pay for badly needed school infrastructure improvement.
Mayor Stoney thanked the Richmond community for eating at local restaurants, which ultimately paid for the new schools.
“This is a community investment,” Mayor Stoney said. “And it represents our shared belief that no matter their zip code, family income, race, religion, gender identity, ethnicity, first language or learning style, every single student in RPS deserves the same opportunity to learn in a healthy, safe environment.”
Once students return to school in person, the buildings will provide space for 3,250 students from Richmond’s East End and Southside to learn and grow.
The total project cost for building all three new schools totals approximately $146 million. All three buildings are LEED certified.
