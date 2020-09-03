Man sentenced in Virginia after illegally entering US 14 times in 20 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man from Guatemalan was sentenced on Thursday to 21 months in prison after illegally entering the United States 14 times in 20 years, officials said.
According to a release, Diego Tino-Calvo, 45, first came into the US illegally more than 20 years ago in 1998, and since then came into the US illegally 14 more times.
He was first convicted of illegal reentry in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2011, and again in the District of Arizona in 2017. Officials said he was also convicted of several other crimes while in the US, including drunk driving offenses.
Tino-Calvo was most recently arrested in Richmond in Nov. 2019 for driving while intoxicated, a release said.
“Over the past 22 years, Diego Tino-Calvo has illegally entered the United States at least 14 times, and has been convicted of multiple drunk driving offenses,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This recidivist behavior reflects a blatant disregard for our nation’s laws and borders, and represents a clear threat to public safety. The Department of Justice is committed to prioritizing criminal immigration enforcement, and this case reflects that continuing commitment.”
Tino-Calvo was sentenced on Sept. 3 to 21 months in prison for illegal reentry of an immigrant after a felony conviction.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.