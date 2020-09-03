Man sentenced in Virginia after illegally entering US 14 times in 20 years

“Over the past 22 years, Diego Tino-Calvo has illegally entered the United States at least 14 times, and has been convicted of multiple drunk driving offenses,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This recidivist behavior reflects a blatant disregard for our nation’s laws and borders, and represents a clear threat to public safety. The Department of Justice is committed to prioritizing criminal immigration enforcement, and this case reflects that continuing commitment.”