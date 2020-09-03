Man sentenced for role in shooting that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 11-year-old boy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old convicted in a shooting that left a nine-year-old girl dead and an 11-year-old boy wounded during a 2019 Memorial Day weekend cookout was sentenced Thursday afternoon.
Quinshawn Betts was found guilty in March of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges in the death of Markiya Dickson and wounding of Jaquez Evans-Moses.
Thursday, Betts was sentenced to 22 years in prison connection to the shooting at Carter Jones Park in May 2019.
The children were struck while attending an annual community gathering in May 2019 at Carter Jones Park in Richmond.
During the trial, Betts’ attorney argued he was defending himself and his brother after a gunman opened fire on them first.
Betts was originally scheduled for sentencing in August, but that was continued after riot damage closed the John Marshall Courthouse.
Meanwhile, two other men arrested in connection to this shooting are also awaiting trials/hearings.
Jermaine Davis, who was 21-years-old at the time of his arrest, is scheduled for a two day jury trial starting Nov. 17. He faces first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and firearm charges.
Jesus Turner, who was 20-years-old at the time of his arrest, is scheduled for a term hearing on Sept. 8. He was originally scheduled for a jury trial in April, but that was continued.
All three men were arrested in November 2019.
“I want them to remember every day her name, I want them to see her face when they close their eyes,” said Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s father in Nov. “They need to know what they took from us. Our lives will never be the same, we have to live with this until we are dead and gone.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.