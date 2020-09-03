Harry the goose missing after Moseley owners believe he was taken; reward offered for information

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman is on a frantic search for her goose, Harry. But his owner doesn’t think he simply flew away, she thinks he was taken from her yard.
Harry the goose came to her home the day after Christmas 12 years ago.
“I said a little prayer and I said, ’Dear Lord, please send me a sign. Some kind of way to keep my chicken safe,’” said Jeanne Horne.
Two days later Harry arrived.
“He’s the protector, he protected the yard,” Horne said.
Just a meandering gander who attracted a lot of attention.
“Little kids roll the windows down and say ’hi, goose!’ I talk to people in their neighborhood and they are just so surprised saying what a disappointment that we can’t see him anymore,” she said.
It was on Aug. 17 that the family noticed Harry was gone.
“It was within seconds. We would’ve seen something because we would’ve been out here that quick, other than a vehicle slowing down, open the passenger side, grab him by the neck and then take off with him,” said Horne.
It’s been difficult for all of them, including the family’s other goose, Petunia.
“She went running...she stopped at the corner right there and started going berserk,” said Horne. “They’ve been a mating pair and they only keep one mate for life, and it’s kind of a unique love story between them.”
A love story that Jeanne’s hoping isn’t over.
Jeanne says she did file a police report for Harry and was told they can’t do anything.
There is a reward if you have any information on Harry. You can call Jeanne at 804-938-5326.
