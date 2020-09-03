Group feeds over 100 George W. Carver Middle School teachers, staff

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The God’s Girls Community Group of The Heights Baptist Church fed over 100 teachers and staff at George W. Carver Middle School.
On Sept. 2, the school’s staff was served a barbeque lunch with rolls, baked beans, coleslaw and desserts.
The staff was also given bookmarkers prepared by the group.
Anthony McLaurin, George W. Carver’s Principal, says the church had been such a blessing to him and the school.
After contacting the church about helping students living in hotels who were in need of food, The Heights Baptist Church stepped in to have events and feed those who are staying in hotels.
Church members have made thousands of masks, fed medical and have done other events serving the community since March.
Anyone with a project that may fit the church’s mission should contact Wes Rose at wrose@thb.church.
