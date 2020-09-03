Grandson accused of fatally stabbing grandfather during argument in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A stabbing in Gastonia left a grandfather dead Wednesday morning and his grandson in custody, police say.
The deadly stabbing happened around 8:52 a.m. off Log Cabin Drive off of Fair Oaks Drive. Police say there was an argument, and that led to the stabbing of 67-year-old Darrell Boyce Phillips. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s grandson, 29-year-old Christopher Michael Phillips, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Neighbors say Phillips was known as “Pops” and he always looked after people in the neighborhood.
“I’m still in shock. I just – I’m trying to roll it around in my mind, thinking what we’re going to do without Pops down here. This is like a little family,” one neighbor said. “I mean, I don’t know what to do.”
There is no word on what may have led to the alleged argument between the two.
Police say they are not searching for any other potential subjects.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.