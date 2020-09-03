Gatlinburg SkyBridge unfurls American Flag for Labor Day

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge live-streamed the unfurling of a giant American Flag Thursday morning.
The flag is meant to celebrate Labor Day.
“The Flag will be unfurled from the SkyBridge at 8:20 AM EST in honor of all the workers across America that make this great country function on a daily basis! (Labor Day)” said a post on Facebook.
SkyLift Park said they plan to keep the flag waving over Gatlinburg through September 11 to serve as a symbol honoring the victims of 9/11.
Earlier this week the park announced a new elevated trail set to open soon. Thursday’s video was recorded from a new viewing platform. Details about the new part of the park are expected to be released soon.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.