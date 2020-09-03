Forecast: Heat Advisory plus a severe storm threat Thursday, relief comes Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HOT and humid plus a few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday late afternoon and evening and VERY humid weather stays in place through Friday.
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly sunny to start. Heat Advisory 11am-8pm: Heat index up to 105+°, stay cool and hydrated! Isolated strong storms 4-10pm with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado possible, especially north of I-64. High in low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated late day shower as a season-changing cold front arrives.. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the upper 60s and highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: LABOR DAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated PM shower or storms possible. Lows mid 60s, highs lower to mid 80s (Rain Chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Better chance for PM storms. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
