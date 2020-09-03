Flying Squirrels opening ballpark for ‘Diamond Disc Golf’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels is opening up the ballpark for Diamond Disc Golf starting on Sept. 10.
Time slots for up to four people can be reserved for the nine-hole disc golf course for $10 per person. The course will be open on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Slots can be reserved, here.
“The course begins behind the outfield of The Diamond with an entrance off Hermitage Road and navigates through the facility’s parking lots, onto the playing field and through the stadium’s seating areas,” a release said.
Players can submit their scorecard after playing, and the player with the best score each week will win a Flying Squirrels Swag Bag.
Concessions will be available for pre-ordered pickup, here.
