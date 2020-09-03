DC police say Black shooting victim ‘brandished a firearm’

By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press | September 3, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 3:09 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police officers in Washington, D.C., fatally shot a young Black man Wednesday who the department said had “brandished a firearm,” prompting protests amid increased nationwide and local scrutiny over police tactics.

The killing prompted a late-night face-off between police and protesters outside a Washington police station.

Police later identified the victim as 18-year-old Deon Kay of southeast D.C. A statement from the Metropolitan Police Department said Kay was one of two people who fled Wednesday afternoon when approached by officers who were investigating reports of a man with a gun.

The statement said the officer fired his weapon once, striking Kay after he had “brandished a firearm.”

