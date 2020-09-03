COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 1,111 | Testing positivity rate rises to 7.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 124,779 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday- a 1,111 case increase since Thursday.
The state totals stand at 2,662 deaths with 9,798 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 1,634,308 tests have been given throughout the state. And the positivity rate, which is supposed to determine the pace of reopening, rose slightly to 7.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Five new outbreaks were reported on Friday; the total number is now 858. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 18,006 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 7,051 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,209 cases, 271 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Henrico: 4,738 cases, 386 hospitalizations, 194 deaths
- Richmond: 4,052 cases, 381 hospitalizations, 49 deaths
- Hanover: 846 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Petersburg: 652 cases, 68 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
- Goochland: 224 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
