Court blocks Trump administration abortion rules in Maryland

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s decision blocking the enforcement in Maryland of Trump administration rules that prohibit taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals.
The decision came Thursday from the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit brought by Baltimore city officials.
It means Maryland remains the only state where enforcement of the rules is enjoined.
Earlier this year, a different federal appeals court allowed the administration’s changes to start taking effect and later upheld the rules.
