Blue Bell Ice Cream introduces new fudge brownie flavor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blue Bell Ice Cream has released its new fudge brownie flavor called, ’Fudge Brownie Decadence’.
Blue Bell describes this new flavor as ’the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave’.
Fudge Brownie Decadence is a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes and is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.
The new flavor is set to arrive in stores this week.
Blue Bell also wants customers to look out for a fan-favorite hitting the shelves this month.
Ice Cream Cone is a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl.
Available in the half-gallon size, but only for a limited time.
