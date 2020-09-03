Ashland launches two new grant programs to help struggling businesses

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - In support of businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Ashland announced two new grant programs to help local businesses and nonprofits get back on their feet.
The Business Recovery Grant will award up to $10,000 per eligible business that has suffered at least a 25 percent reduction in monthly revenue from the pandemic. The funding for the program is $450,000 and comes from the town’s CARES Act allocation.
“Small businesses continue to struggle in this uncertain economy, so we’re happy to pass along a substantial portion of the Town’s CARES Act funds directly to them,” said Steve Trivett, Ashland’s Mayor. “Business owners and operators know best how to use these financial resources to make their operation successful, so our goal is to put it in their hands with as few strings as possible.”
In addition, the Non-Profit & Business Support Organization Grant awards up to $10,000 per eligible organization. The Town has allocated $100,000 for this grant program
“While there are funding opportunities available from other sources, the Town felt it was important to show direct support for our local non-profit and business support community,” said Joshua Farrar, Ashland Town Manager. “We wanted to make it as easy as possible for non-profit and business support organizations to apply and be successful because these organizations have continued to serve the Ashland community while realizing their own financial hardship as a result of COVID.”
Applications for both grants are due no later than Sept. 30 and awardees will be notified by Oct. 5. Applications turned in before Sept. 24 will get feedback from staff to help make the applicants be competitive.
For more information on the programs, click here.
