Teaching kids about finances through games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Your kids may be learn about money and budgeting in school, but they learn best from parents. Those real life lessons are invaluable.
Financial education is one of the most important life lessons-- and its sometimes lacking in all levels of school.
Which is why financial experts like Michael Joyce with the Richmond firm Agili say, it’s important to start those lessons-- at home-- early and often.
“Maybe you had econ 101 and it was really boring. It’s because the professor didn’t make it about the real world they didn’t make it to be fun,” says Joyce.
His firm recently launched a game that parents can play with their children online.
If you want to try out an APP- there’s PiggyBot. A parent-designed, kid-tested allowance app that helps kids spend, share, and save smart.
If your kids are old enough-- or you think they are responsible enough- there’s Greenlight. which is an actual debit card for kids, managed by parents.
The take away here-- learning about budgeting and saving is probably best taught to children-- with the help of the adults in their life.
