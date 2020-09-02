Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to be alert as Hanover Schools start staggered drop-offs, pickups

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to slow down and be alert as Hanover Schools start a new staggered drop-off and pickup procedure as students return to learning.
With Hanover Schools offering face-to-face and virtual learning, it is expected that the staggered drop-off and pickup procedures will create a higher volume of traffic. Traffic patterns for schools will also be different, especially as the schools adjust to the new schedule.
Here are the start and end time scheduled for Hanover Schools”
Elementary Schools: 8:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Arrival times will be staggered between 7:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.
- Departure times will be staggered between 2:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Middle and High Schools: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Arrival times will be staggered between 8:45 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
- Departure times will be staggered between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Deputies say drivers should plan on additional time need to get in and out of school zones or make alternate plans of travel to avoid the area during these times.
The sheriff’s office said it will be actively enforcing all laws related to school zone and bus safety.
The sheriff’s office released the following safety tip reminders:
- School zone speed limits are reduced when the yellow lights are flashing.
- Flashing yellow lights indicate that the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
- Flashing red lights and extended stop arms indicate that the bus has stopped and that children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving. However, drivers are not required to stop when the roadway of the driver and the school bus is divided by a physical barrier or an unpaved area.
The first day of school for in-person instruction is Sept. 8. For more details on Hanover’s plan, click here.
