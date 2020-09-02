RPD: 1 dead, 1 injured following shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after one person was killed and another person was injured, police said.
Officers were called to the double-shooting along Halifax Avenue, just off Jefferson Davis Highway, on Wednesday just before noon.
Police said one man has died and another man has life-threatening injures.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
