Police warn residents of on-going Social Security scam

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are warning residents to be aware of an on-going Social Security scam.
Police said they’ve spoken with residents who have become victims and lost money due to the scam.
“A suspect makes a call in these reported instances, claiming your social security number has been linked to drug trafficking and money laundering. The suspect requests victims to remove all their money from their bank accounts so the funds will not be tied up in any criminal investigation,” police said.
In previous cases, police said the victims were told to use gift cards and cryptocurrency to transfer their money. The scammer claims a representative from a local law enforcement agency will get in touch with them to take the funds for safekeeping or to transfer the money.
“The victims then receive a call from an 804-501 number, which may vary; however, these 501 prefix numbers are well known throughout Henrico County and may seem legitimate to our community members,” police said.
Officials said the scammer’s goal is to gain credibility as a Henrico County official or law enforcement officer. Henrico police said some phone calls have taken up to four hours, and there have been threats of arrests or legal procedures if a person does not comply.
Henrico police released the following safety tips:
- Know who you are dealing with, even if the phone number appears legitimate
- Guard your personal information and do not give it out over the phone
- Henrico Police will not ask to transfer money on your behalf
- Henrico Police will not demand immediate payment from you
- Henrico will not require payment by cash, gift-card, wire transfer, or any pre-paid cards
- Work with your banking institutions to make sure you have increased safety measures on your accounts
Anyone who has fallen victim to a scam is asked to call police. Social Security scams can also be reported, HERE.
