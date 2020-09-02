Police identify man killed in Richmond double-shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway in Richmond after one person was killed and another person was injured, police said.
Officers were called to the double-shooting along Halifax Avenue, just off Jefferson Davis Highway, on Wednesday just before noon.
When police arrived, they found Kyre E. Smith, a man in his 20s, and another man with life-threatening injuries.
They were both taken to the hospital, where Smith later died.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
