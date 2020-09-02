Police: 2 charged after 9 state vehicles damaged on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been arrested after nine state vehicles were damaged on VCU’s Monroe Park campus in May, police say.
VCU Police said an officer saw two people breaking the windows of a state vehicle in a VCU parking lot during a protest on May 30.
“Upon inspection of other vehicles in the lot, located in the 700 block of W. Broad St., the officer also found damage to eight additional state vehicles,” a release said.
Police said the damage to the vehicles included broken windows and windshields.
Devon Atkins, 20, of Chester, is charged with one felony count of destruction of property. Police said he is not currently enrolled as a VCU student. Del’ Shon Bell, 20, of Chester, is also charged with one felony count of destruction of property. Bell is not affiliated with VCU, police said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call VCU Police at (804) 828-1196.
